Posted on August 9, 2017August 9, 2017 Paris: A Photo-Essay Thirty photographs from our flânerie through Paris. Paris. Sunday breakfast in the Jardin des Tuileries. The west façade of Notre-Dame Cathedral. Wonky composite of twelve photographs. Notre-Dame Cathedral. Detail 01, west façade. Notre-Dame Cathedral. Detail 02, west façade. Notre-Dame Cathedral. Detail 03, north façade. Notre-Dame Cathedral. Interior. Notre-Dame Cathedral. North façade Rose Window. Looking south from Montmartre. Detail. Montmartre street. Pont de l’Archevêché. Louvre approach through the Passage Richelieu. “Was it busy?”… “Yeah, quite busy.” Jardin des Tuileries. Chair. Terrasse du Bord de l’Eau. Musée d’Orsay. Poster. Pompidou Centre / Rue du Renard. Pompidou Centre / Place Georges Pompidou. Wall / Art. Love / Heart. Arc de Triomphe 01. Arc de Triomphe 02. Avenue des Champs-Élysées. Avenue d’Iéna. Rue de Buenos Ayres. Tour Eiffel 01. Tour Eiffel 02. River Seine / from the Tour Eiffel. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
12 thoughts on “Paris: A Photo-Essay”
What a glorious city, isn’t it? And you’ve captured it so well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Kunal, yes it’s an absolutely wonderful place!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are GORGEOUS shots! I haven’t been to Paris since 1987, but after seeing your photos, I feel like I was just there. And now, of course, I miss it even more! Love your work!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our visit (as in these photographs) was a few years ago – and sorting through the images made me really keen to go back! Thanks for your comment!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had visited Paris just a month ago and your photos refreshed my memories, awesome work . Keep it up !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Kimaya!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing photos, thanks for sharing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Your layout is very beautiful. Very nice work, Paris seems so wonderful x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, I appreciate that. Yes, it’s an amazing city!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spectacularly captured📸.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your photo’s are amazing and I love how you’ve perfectly captured details of Paris! What camera do you use? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person