Paris: A Photo-Essay

Thirty photographs from our flânerie through Paris.

0001
Paris.
0002
Sunday breakfast in the Jardin des Tuileries.
0003
The west façade of Notre-Dame Cathedral. Wonky composite of twelve photographs.
0004
Notre-Dame Cathedral. Detail 01, west façade.
0005
Notre-Dame Cathedral. Detail 02, west façade.
0006
Notre-Dame Cathedral. Detail 03, north façade.
0007
Notre-Dame Cathedral. Interior.
0008
Notre-Dame Cathedral. North façade Rose Window.
0009
Looking south from Montmartre.
0010
Detail.
0011
Montmartre street.
0012
Pont de l’Archevêché.
0013
Louvre approach through the Passage Richelieu.
0014
“Was it busy?”… “Yeah, quite busy.”
0015
Jardin des Tuileries.
0016
Chair. Terrasse du Bord de l’Eau.
0017
Musée d’Orsay.
0018
Poster.
0019
Pompidou Centre / Rue du Renard.
0020
Pompidou Centre / Place Georges Pompidou.
0021
Wall / Art.
0022
Love / Heart.
0023
Arc de Triomphe 01.
0024
Arc de Triomphe 02.
0025
Avenue des Champs-Élysées.
0026
Avenue d’Iéna.
0027
Rue de Buenos Ayres.
0028
Tour Eiffel 01.
0029
Tour Eiffel 02.
0030
River Seine / from the Tour Eiffel.

 

